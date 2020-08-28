Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reminds license holders of renewal payment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reminds all bar licensees of the upcoming license renewal payment date.
The DABC must receive the bar licensee’s renewal payment no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. If the payment is failed to be completed, the bar license will automatically expire on Sept. 1.
The DABC says that once a bar license has expired, they have no statutory authority to give back any bar license that is forfeited.
