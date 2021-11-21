Demonstrators gather in SLC to protest Rittenhouse verdict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Demonstrators gathered in Washington Square Park in protest of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict on Sunday afternoon.

The gathering was organized by a political group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). Marchers gathered around 1 p.m. to protest the acquittal of Rittenhouse just two days earlier. The Salt Lake protest is part of a nationwide trend of protests happening this past weekend.

The trial of the teenager accused of killing two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the summer protests of 2020 gripped the nation this past week.

Rittenhouse’s trial was deliberated by a jury for nearly 3 ½ days before he was acquitted of all charges. His trial has been the source of debate and controversy over gun laws and for some, a matter of racial injustice.

The protesters in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday believe the verdict shows unfair bias towards those who are not white. Marchers can be seen holding signs saying, “The whole system is guilty!” and “U.S. ‘Justice’ systems lets fascist killers walk free!”

“This trial should be a reminder of what this country defends as the status quo: white supremacy, racism, and blatant bigotry,” says PSL in a Facebook post. “Despite this precedent, it will not stop the people from shouting the verdict, GUILTY! The people will not be silenced, we will be out in the streets demanding justice for the victims of Rittenhouse!”

ABC4 has a reporter covering this event and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.