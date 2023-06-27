SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Democratic Party will be holding a special nominating convention on June 28, to nominate Democratic candidates for a special election to fill Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat in Congress.

Stewart announced his resignation in early June citing the need to spend more time with his family as his wife is suffering from medical issues.

The nominating convention will be for delegates in District 2 to nominate a candidate. The Democratic Party has three declared candidates who have chosen not to gather signatures so the special convention will decide the final nominee.

CANDIDATES:

State Senate Minority Whip Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights,

Archie A. Williams III, a former congressional candidate,

Guy D. Warner, a technology executive

Candidates will each have 5 minutes to speak, after which approximately 600 delegates will have two hours to vote in a virtual, ranked-choice election to determine the party’s nominee. The general election will be on November 21. The convention will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00 pm. A link to the meeting will be online at utahdemocrats.org.