Demand at Davis County COVID-19 drive-thru clinic revving up

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) -The Davis County Health Department began vaccinating children ages five to eleven against COVID-19 on Monday at its mass vaccine clinic at the Davis County Legacy Center in Farmington. The health department expanded clinic days this week to run through Saturday to keep up with the high demand.

Hundreds of cars will drive through the Legacy Center every day this week and even more people will get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“(We’re) administering anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 shots a day,” Davis County Health Department Communications Manager Trevor Warner told ABC4 Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly two months ago, the health department returned to the Legacy Center after shutting down the mass vaccine clinic earlier in the year. The approval of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine increased demand in the county and made it necessary to return to a large-scale operation. Demand for the vaccine remains high in the county, and may even be higher now that kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible to get the vaccine.

“We have some cars that come in and have six kids in them, so that process takes a little longer,” Warner said. Normally, the clinic runs Monday through Wednesday. However, this week it runs through Saturday to help meet the revved-up demand being driven by the youngest age group.

“Parents are taking that extra level of precaution to protect their kids and everything being in school, especially with the holidays coming up,” Warner stated.

Even with an additional three days at the clinic this week, the health department reports that most vaccine appointments are already filled. “We’ve been really happy with the turnout we’ve seen so far,” Warner added.

Currently, about 56 percent of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated and 61 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. The interest parents are showing in getting their children vaccinated has county health officials optimistic it will help boost those vaccination rates.

“Utah has a very young population here and this was a big age group that hadn’t had the opportunity yet until this week, and so I think definitely as this week ends and as the weeks go on, I think this age group could definitely be the ones to push us over the 70 percent total goal for the state”

Next week, the mass vaccine clinic will return to its normal Monday through Wednesday schedule. If demand for the vaccine remains high in the youngest age group, the department may begin hosting clinics at schools across the county to make it more easily accessible to families.