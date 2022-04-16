DELTA, Utah (ABC4) – Three individuals have lost their lives after a fire engulfed a home in Delta on the afternoon of April 16.

Delta Fire Units, Millard County Sherriff’s Deputies, and Millard County EMTs were dispatched to the area of 35 W 300 S at 4:45 p.m. on reports of an explosion at a residence that killed three people who were trapped inside.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Sherriff’s Office and State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Residence of the area have been asked to avoid the scene as some streets are blocked off.

At this time, the address of the residence and names of the individuals are not be released.

ABC4 will provide updates to this story as they become available.