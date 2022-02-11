Deion Sanders recovers after doctors fear potential amputation

(ABC4) – Deion Sanders has made a name for himself since he earned a spot in the Professional Football Hall of Fame back in 2011 for his legendary performance on the Jackson State University Tigers football team.

The player-turned-coach was hospitalized following a foot surgery he underwent in Sept. of 2021 to fix a dislocated toe.

An article published by TMZ revealed that Sanders’ post-surgery complications were much more serious than he disclosed to the public.

TMZ stated that Sanders unveiled the truth of his injuries in a trailer for the next six episodes of his “Coach Prime” documentary that streams on Barstool Sports digital channels.

The trailer shows footage of the previous-Jackson-State-player suffering excruciating pain during a hospital visit, as stated by TMZ. During the consultation a doctor explained, “A lot is still to be determined, but he’s gonna have a procedure done a little later today… You could lose your leg.”

As pointed out by TMZ, Sanders and his doctors are still stumped as to what caused his injury.

Today, Sanders is able to walk without the wheelchair he once relied on, and is expected to make a full recovery.