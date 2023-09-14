PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still time to get tickets for the last day of Park City’s only Beer Festival. The Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival kicks off its second year on Saturday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sept. 17.

The unique festival includes a scenic chairlift to the venue, taking guests on an aerial tour of the resort on the Silver Lake Express before arriving at the festival. Visitors can sip brews from over a dozen Utah breweries, including a wide range of flavors and styles, including many full-strength selections.

The festival is exclusive to Utah brewers and prides itself on celebrating Utah’s brewing culture. Nationally recognized Offset Beir and Park City Brewing will be on hand as well as Utah’s first brewers Squatters and Uinta.

Outdoor dining, live music, and a day of family-friendly activities round out the festival. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Deer Valley Resort Events webpage.

Saturday is sold out but there are several packages to choose from for Sunday. The event can only be accessed by chairlift and parking and check-in takes place at the Snow Park Lodge.

Deer Valley would also like to remind Utahns that the last weekend for the Lifts for Locals will be Sept. 24. Utah residents can take a complimentary, round-trip, scenic ride through the resort and take in the beginning of Autumn. Once to the top, you can take in hiking trails and scenic areas.