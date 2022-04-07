PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Deer Valley resort is excited to announce its 2022 summer concert schedule.

Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival along with the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series presented by Mountain Town Music will once again be hosted at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

The Deer Valley Concert Series, the third series of the event, will not be presented this year due to on-site construction for mountain improvements.

Despite the absence of the Deer Valley Concert Series, the resort is eager to offer guests an incredible concert lineup for the event’s first two shows, programmed by The State Room Presents.

“We are so grateful to continue to partner with the Utah Symphony to host their full six-week summer program and Mountain Town Music’s five-show series, each of which contributes to a diverse and robust lineup of concerts at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater,” said Deer Valley Vice President of Marketing Susie English. “While the Deer Valley Concert Series will take the summer off to accommodate the construction schedules for our on-mountain capital investments, we look forward to welcoming music lovers to the mountain multiple nights a week from late June through early August.”

Deer Valley’s summer concert schedule will include:

Utah Symphony’s 18th Annual Deer Valley Music Festival:

July 1: Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra

July 2: Utah Symphony’s Patriotic Pops with LaKisha Jones

July 8: Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies

July 9: The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay with the Utah Symphony

July 15: Bravo Broadway: Masters of Musical Theater

July 16: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of Abba

July 22: The Music of John Williams

July 23: Boyz II Men with the Utah Symphony

July 29: Symphonic Showstoppers!

July 30: Guster with the Utah Symphony

August 5: Aretha: A Tribute with the Utah Symphony

August 6: Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony

Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series:

June 22: Latino Arts Festival – Rumba Libre with Samba Fogo

June 29: Talia Keys & The Love with Freida & The Feel Goodz

July 6: Dr. Bob with The Pour

July 13: Sofia Dion with the Wyld

July 20: An Evening with AIKO

To purchase tickets to the Deer Valley Music Festival, click here. Tickets are not required for the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series, though guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic basket and blanket at around 4:30 p.m. when gates open for the 5:30 p.m. shows. To find out more information on these events, click here.