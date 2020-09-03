Deer Creek Reservoir waits for harmful algae results, Labor Day weekend nears

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Wasatch County Health Department has issued a “Health Watch” for Deer Creek Reservoir due to the presence of potentially harmful algae.

According to health officials, samples were collected and crews are awaiting test results, until the results are in, Deer Creek will remain open.

Those recreating are advised to not swim, water ski, or boat in areas of scum.



Courtesy: Wasatch County Health Department

Harmful algae blooms can develop when naturally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply very quickly to form a green or blue-green water, scum, or mats. These blooms can produce potent cyanotoxins that pose serious health risks to humans, pets, and livestock, the health department stated.

The health watch is issued the week before Labor Day weekend, a popular recreating holiday for Utahns.

This story will be updated when test results are released.