SALT LAKE CITY (May 21, 2020) — The weekly unemployment numbers in Utah continue to decrease and the amount of individuals stopping their benefits are increasing, meaning more employees are returning to work.

For the week of May 10-16, 6,275 new claims were filed for unemployment and 101,389 weekly claims.

The total amount paid in traditional unemployment benefits was $26,858,365 with an additional $48,667,041 of the $600 weekly stimulus, making for a total of $75,525,406 in unemployment benefits for the week.

A total of 2,604 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

6,583 individuals ended their unemployment claims and 4,176 ended their claim during the previous week.

“We continue to be encouraged by the number of individuals ending their unemployment

insurance claims as our economy dials back up,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance

Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We are also encouraged by

the consistent number of weekly claims, yet decreased benefits paid out. This is likely a

reflection of individuals gradually returning to work and taking less in their weekly benefit

amount.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims:

Office and Administrative Support (15%)

Production Occupations (9%)

Sales and Related Occupations (8%)

The five counties in Utah with the highest number of new unemployment claims:

Salt Lake (43%)

Utah (14%)

Davis (8%)

Weber (7%)

Washington (4%)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit

jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers

returning to work