Debate cleanup underway at the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The Vice Presidential debate took about a year to plan, weeks to execute but the University says it will take just days to break down.

Thursday, crews will spend the day breaking down the debate space.

“Module trailers for office space, 200,000 feet of fiber optic cable, dozens of generators, all of the fencing you see,” spokesperson Chris Nelson University of Utah said.

Nelson says everything was brought in for crowd control and to protect the candidates and attendees from COVID 19.

“From the University’s perspective the logistics played out exactly as we planned them,” Nelson said.

But COVID-19 was not the only concern.

As non-violent protests broke out in front of Kingsbury Hall, Nelson said University Police, Salt Lake Police, other local law enforcement, and the Secret Service had a security plan in place.

“It went really well last night, one arrest,” Nelson said. “Anytime you have a sitting and Vice President and presidential candidate they have their own protocols in place.”

The debate may be over, but Nelson says it will never be forgotten. “I think the University of Utah will go down in history as the site of one of the U.S. really important conversations on the Vice-Presidential Campaign.”

Nelson says all the planning and accommodating the pandemic was worth it, and given the opportunity, the University would gladly host another political debate.