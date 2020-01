OGDEN (ABC4 News) – One man has died after a house fire in Ogden early Monday morning.

It happened at 626 Van Buren Avenue in Ogden.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story home and found the man inside who already died.

Firefighters do not know the age of the victim but says he lives alone.

Fire crews are putting out hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated cost of damage is $200,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: