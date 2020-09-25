Deadly crash shuts down I-215 west belt in West Valley City overnight

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A deadly crash early Friday morning shut down I-215 west belt.
The crash happened around midnight near 3800 south.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a woman was on the freeway and was hit by multiple cars.
Troopers say they are investigating this as a crime scene.
I-215 at 4700 South in Taylorsville is closed as troopers investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted once it becomes available.
