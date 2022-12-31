WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

Officials say the pickup truck was initially involved in an accident at 3100 S Redwood Rd. and fled the scene. Following the incident, the truck went through an intersection at 4100 S hitting two pedestrians on the crosswalk and another vehicle that caused a ‘chain reaction crash involving a total of four vehicles.’

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly attempted to escape after abandoning the truck, which officials believe to be a stolen vehicle. Officers in the area on another call were able to capture the suspect.

One of the pedestrians hit by the truck, an adult man, has died, while the other pedestrian received minor injuries. Those involved in the four-car crash have injuries ranging in severity including one currently in critical condition. The identities of the driver and victims have not been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

4100 S Redwood Rd. is closed due to the incident and will remain so for several hours, according to the department. Officials ask that the public avoid the area.