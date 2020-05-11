Deadline for direct deposit with stimulus checks is May 13

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you’re still waiting for your stimulus check, there’s a way you could get it sooner through direct deposit.

The IRS is giving people an option to put their direct deposit information on its website to get their Economic Impact Payment. The deadline is noon on May 13.

Mike Jachim has been helping many of his clients with their Economic Impact Payments. He says if you didn’t get a tax refund or file in 2018 or 2019, the IRS won’t have any information on your bank.

But he says if you enter your information online, you’ll most likely get it earlier.

“They’re going by adjusted gross income,” said accountant, Mike Jachim.

He says there’s a schedule the IRS follows when mailing the stimulus checks.

“So if you make up close to the maximum, $150,000, you’re not going to get your checks for a while,” said Jachim.

But he says if you enter your direct deposit information through “Get my Payment” on IRS.gov it’ll go right to your bank account.

“Even if you don’t need the money now, direct deposit is always better than a paper check,” he added.

According to the IRS website, you must file a 2019 return in order to get the payment.

The IRS is reminding people to be careful with Economic Impact Payment scams.

For the IRS “Get My Payment” page click here https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.