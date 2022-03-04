UTAH (ABC4) – As of recently, officials in collaboration with the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) have been warning Utahns to take caution in choosing Ukrainian charities to support.

Though the division pointed out that there are many legitimate organizations to donate to in support of Ukraine, there are also imposters who are attempting to steal money from contributors for their own benefit.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastation happening in Ukraine, “said Executive Director Margaret Busse in a press release. “As we all try to find ways to help, both by giving money and by raising money from others, let’s be certain to do so in a way that enables accountability and transparency.”

Busse went on to explain how imposter fundraising destroys trust in the charitable giving process by making patrons less inclined to give in future circumstances.

As stated in the release, organizations that seek to solicit funds from Utahns for charitable purposes are required to register with the DCP. Those filings are transferred into searchable databases that show where the charity is headquartered as well as what percent of the funds go directly towards the cause.

To help citizens avoid donating to imposter funds, the DCP recommends the following tips:

Research charities before you give. Check the DCP’s website to see if the charity you’re planning on donating to has been officially registered in the searchable database.

Play it safe by giving to the Driven to Assist fundraiser announced by Governor Cox. The donations made to this organization through the Community Foundation of Utah (CFU) will be matched up to $2 million with contributions from local organizations and officials.

Avoid the pressure to give on the spot. Remember, the opportunity to donate will be there tomorrow, as well.

Request confirmation. Ask for a receipt showing the amount of your contribution and the name and contact information of the person or organization you’re donating to.

For help, or to report a suspicious charity, contact the DCP at (801) 530-6601.