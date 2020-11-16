Davis School District sees long lines for free rapid COVID testing

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Monday, is the busiest day for Davis School District conducing rapid COVID-19 testing for Davis School District students and employees.

The district says there are not enough free tests for everyone.

Students and staff who are on day seven or quarantine and have a letter from district contact tracers can get a test.

Those who receive a negative test could return back to school the same day, except for those who attend one of the nine schools currently on a virtual learning schedule.

The district says last Friday, 200 rapid nasal tests were done and some people had to wait in lines upwards of three hours long. To cut down on long wait times, the district brought in more nurses.

Once the test is complete, the students or employees will receive an email with results in about 15 minutes.

Davis has 82 other schools that are on an in-person learning schedule. The district says COVID-19 outbreaks can be avoided.

“It isn’t just a school issue. It’s a community challenge. So if we have lots of cases down in the south part of Davis County, they are naturally going to show up also in our school numbers,” Chris Williams Davis School District said.

These tests made free by a federal grant. The district was given 10,000 tests and at last, check has used about 560 of those tests of which the district says 11 have come back positive for COVID-19.

The District says free rapid testing will be provided as long as supplies last.

Testing is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Freeport Building F2 in Clearfield. Again, for Davis School District students and employees who have a letter from the school.