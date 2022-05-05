DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Davis School District psychologist who was arrested for allegedly sharing information about a student that led to the student’s rape by her husband has officially resigned on Wednesday.

Authorities say Natalie Stokes, 39, is being accused of giving personal information about an 11-year-old female student who she had been counseling to her husband, Phillip Stokes, 41. Officers say this information allowed Phillip to allegedly rape the student afterward in 2021.

Officials say Natalie had been placed on administrative leave since August 2021. Natalie was arrested on one count of unauthorized collecting, sharing, or use of private student data and Phillip has been arrested on 16 charges including rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor and more.

The Davis School District issued a statement regarding Natalie’s status saying:

“As soon as the district was notified of a police investigation involving Ms. Stokes, it took action. She was immediately placed on paid administrative leave and prohibited from contacting students and staff pending possible legal action.

The Davis School District’s goal throughout this process has been to protect students, and it will go to great lengths to do that. It has also worked with law enforcement representatives for months while the investigation continued.

Ms. Stokes had been on leave since August 2021. Based on a formal charge being filed, the district was moving towards termination. In the process of those termination proceedings, Ms. Stokes tenured her resignation Wednesday evening.

Ms. Stokes began her employment with the Davis School District in 2003 as a teacher assistant for a half-year and worked short stints as a school psychologist in 2007 and 2009. She was hired as a part-time school psychologist in 2017 and became a full-time school psychologist in 2019 at South Weber Elementary School.”

The 11-year-old victim was reportedly experiencing behavioral problems at school when Natalie first shared the information about her case with her husband, Phillip.

Philip reportedly found the victim through the social media app Tik Tok and began communicating with her through text messages around March 2021. Investigators say after initial communication, Phillip “began to aggressively and persistently ask the victim for nude photographs of herself.”

After both parties exchanged nude photographs, Philip convinced the 11-year-old to meet up at a local park in person where he sexually assaulted her, according to arrest documents.

Authorities were able to track down Phillip using the IP address connected to his TikTok account.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force compared shirtless photos from Phillip’s social media accounts and discovered similarities, as well as an identical T-shirt pictured in one of the photos he sent to the victim.

During police interviews, Phillip admitted to officers he had chatted with other children on a variety of social media platforms and received multiple nude photographs from them.

Phillip also admitted to sexually abusing a seven-year-old female from Davis County. Arrest documents say he told officers he had allegedly abused her “on many occasions” before stopping right before she turned eight years old.

Documents say Natalie divorced Phillip in October 2021, just after his arrest in August.

Phillip was charged on August 21, 2021, with rape of a child, sodomy of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticing a minor, and four counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor by an adult.

Natalie Stokes is facing one count of unauthorized collecting, sharing, or use of private student data and officials say a formal charged is in the process of being filed.