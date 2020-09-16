Davis School District plans to return to in-person classes

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Parents and students in Davis County need to prepare to head back to the classrooms starting September 28th.

Some of the parents and teachers were back at the Davis School District giving their opinion on a five-day school week.

Brittanie Flint says her son plays on the football team and lifts each morning with his teammates. She’s advocating for a five-day school week.

“Somebody help me understand how we can go to a football lift in a weight room and lift with the football team every single morning with 55 people in a weight room, and we can’t go to school four days or five days a week,” said Flint.

Amy Cassil teaches in a computer lab. She believes the district has fewer cases of COVID-19 because of the current hybrid model.

“We have already seen our quarantine numbers are much less than other districts due to being able to social distance,” she said in the Davis School District board meeting.

The Board voted to start part one of a two phased process Tuesday night.

Elementary students will be in school Monday – Thursday and remote learning on Friday starting on September 28th.

If there isn’t a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Junior High and High School students will go back in class following the same plan on October 5th.

The second phase will allow all schools to return to class five days a week during the next semester if the case count is low.

The district unveiled its new COVID-19 Dashboard to keep track of the cases.

Information on positive cases will be released on Mondays for the previous week.

Davis School District saw 36 cases of COVID-19 last week and 27 of those came from junior high and high schools.

Since school began, the district saw 93 total cases of COVID-19.

Officials say on average two students are quarantined per case.

Starting Wednesday, the school district will send out an email to parents identifying positive COVID-19 cases at their kid’s school. They will also send out an email when there are 10 or more active cases within 14-days.