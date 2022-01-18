Davis School District faculty to receive $500 for COVID-19 hardships

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County School board has approved a $500 stipend for district staff on Tuesday.

The district says that all Davis School District employees will receive a $500 stipend in response to the hardships faced by educators and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education of the Davis School District unanimously approved the one-time stipend Tuesday during the business portion of the board meeting.

District employees will receive the stipend in their February paycheck. The stipends come to fruition because of the availability of CARES funding, and board action.

The decision was made “to show gratitude for all that has been done for the COVID-19 response,” said board member Brigit Gerrard.

Davis School District is amongst a handful of Utah schools that have had no choice but to turn to temporary remote learning due to schools reaching the threshold of positive COVID cases. Davis School district will pivot to remote-learning beginning Wednesday.