Davis School District changes plan for four-day in-person classes

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis School District voted six to one to bring elementary students back to in-person classes four-days a week on September 28th and secondary students back on November 2nd. Both groups will have one day of remote learning after the transitions.

In one week across the board, DSD saw a rise in COVID-19 cases and students quarantined.

The DSD Board believes the case counts for COVID-19 are different in the secondary schools versus elementary schools. Because the risks are higher in secondary schools, students will stay on a hybrid schedule for now.

“Having my students in my room, just fixed so much of what was wrong with me even though it is only two days a week with each group, it’s two days if we get shut down we don’t have,” said Davis School District Teacher Lisa Bodily.

Bodily teaches in Layton. She says the hybrid model is helping keep her and her family safe as she juggles different responsibilities keeping students on track.

“I get both sides. I get why parents want their kids in schools four days, I would prefer to teach my kids for four days when it is safe to do so,” she adds.

Nikki Martineau showed up to the meeting to advocate for four or five-day school weeks.

“I would like to see them stick with this four-day a week and see how it goes, and we can adjust from there. But, I think it is time we got back to school,” Martineau said. “These kids need to be back in school. It’s not only important for their education but for their mental health.”

She says her kids are showing mental health issues.

“I have a third-grader who is usually happy go lucky loves school, and he is crying because he doesn’t know anybody in his half of the class,” she said.

Mazie Sessions came into contact with a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at Clearfield High School. She was forced to quarantine for 14-days.

“Mental health has been pretty good actually,” Sessions said. “As soon as I found out I had to quarantine I emailed my teachers asking how I would make up classwork.”

She expects to go back in public Friday after her quarantine ends.

“I want to go get fast food. I want to go out and drive again because I just got my license,” Sessions adds.

She believes because of the hybrid schedule and keeping in touch with her teachers, she is getting her school work done.

“I’d say at times it can be hard not seeing people because the social aspect of mental health is extremely important, but the hybrid schedule gives me that still,” she said.

The Davis School District Board will continue to review its COVID-19 Data and make changes when needed.

New COVID-19 Data for the district is expected to be released on September 28th.