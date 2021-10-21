Davis County to hold mental health screenings for youth in November

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- Davis HELPS (Health, Education, Law Enforcement Programs) will be hosting its 2021 Mental Health Screening for Youth event on Wednesday, November 10.

The free screening appointments will be held virtually and will serve as an opportunity for youth in preschool to 6th grade and their parent or guardian to review mental health concerns with a licensed professional.

“We know that nearly one out of five adolescents in Davis County needs mental health treatment,” Davis School District K-12 Prevention Coordinator Christi Blankman said, “Also, suicide is the leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 17 in Utah.”

Blakman also said that residents report saying behavioral health services are difficult to access. The event is set up so that youth and their families can identify what those difficulties are and then link them to those services.

Thirty-minute appointments are available starting at 3:45 PM and ending at 7:00 PM. In the week prior to their appointment, youth and their parents will receive an online screening survey which they will need to fill out before their appointment.

The online screening and clinician assessment will address depression, anxiety, trauma, and safety concerns. It does not provide a full psychological evaluation and a clinical diagnosis will not be made.

At the time of the appointment, youth and their parent or guardian will meet with a mental health professional to discuss the screening survey, parent concerns, and talk about if follow-up is needed.

Response to the 2020 virtual event received was positive, according to the Davis County Health Department. That event served 115 youth and their families. This year’s event will follow a similar format with similar capacity.

A screening for junior high and high school aged students is being planned for the spring of 2022. Any youth living in Davis County are invited to participate regardless of school enrollment status.

Agencies sponsoring the event include: Davis School District, Davis County Health Department, Davis Behavioral Health, Head Start, Intermountain Healthcare, and USU Extension.

Those interested can sign up for a virtual appointment here, or by calling Angie Smith in Prevention and Education Programs with Davis Behavioral Health at (801) 336-1742 by November 1st. A parent or legal guardian must be present during the appointment