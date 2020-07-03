Davis County Sheriff’s Office partners with Utah Naloxone to prevent overdose deaths

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Naloxone have partnered to equip individuals exiting the Davis County Correctional Facility, and the general public, with naloxone rescue kits.

“Substance use disorder negatively impacts thousands of lives every day and many lives are lost due to overdoses. These deaths can and should be prevented,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Providing naloxone rescue kits is a simple yet powerful way for us to connect those we serve with life-saving information and resources.”

Officials say every individual who is released from the Correctional Facility to the community will be offered a naloxone rescue kit. Kits are also available for individuals in the Work Release program and have been distributed to patrol deputies for distribution to community members.

Additionally, the kits will be available in the administration and jail lobbies for the public to request during regular business hours (Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, holidays excluded). All kits will be provided free of charge, no questions asked, according to officials.

“Non-medical members of our community have administered 4,000 life-saving naloxone rescues since we first established Utah Naloxone. 4,000 lives saved in Utah is an incredible milestone,” said Dr. Jennifer Plumb. “By partnering with public agencies like Davis County Sheriff’s Office we are better able to increase access to naloxone, decrease deaths, and give people a second chance at life.”

Davis County Sheriff’s Office is the second sheriff’s office in the state to offer kits to all individuals being released from custody, as well as to the general public.

Other agencies interested in distributing kits to the public are encouraged to contact Utah Naloxone.