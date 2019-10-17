Davis County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle burglary suspect

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected to be involved in a vehicle burglary.

The incident happened in Layton, according to deputies.

The suspect used the victim’s credit cards in West Point, Syracuse, Riverdale, Ogden and Roy.

Deputies say the vehicle used during the credit card transactions was a white Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Valencia at 801-451-4130. Deputies say you may remain anonymous when you give a tip.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

