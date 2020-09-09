Davis County School District cancels Wednesday classes due to severe weather

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County School District announced Tuesday night that school will be canceled Wednesday due to severe weather.
All schools within the district will be closed until noon, according to District officials.
Davis County School District isn’t the first district to cancel classes Wednesday, Salt Lake City also decided not to hold classes.
To see the latest delays and cancelations across Utah due to severe weather, visit our school closure list.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.