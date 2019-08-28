Newsfore Opt-In Form

Davis County officers looking for man accused of stealing woman’s purse, using her credit cards

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Investigators in Davis County are asking the public for tips in connection with a burglary.

A post on the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated the suspect walked into an open garage on Sunday, stole a purse, and then used the victim’s credit cards at Walmarts in Layton, Riverdale and Syracuse.

They say the suspect has a large tattoo on his left hand and was likely driving a white Dodge Neon with a temporary tag, the post stated.

Detectives say the suspect was seen with a woman accomplice at Kohl’s in Layton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Valencia 801-451-4130.

