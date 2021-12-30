Davis County Jail announces COVID-19 outbreak

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis County Jail has identified several cases of COVID-19 among inmates in their facility.

The jail — which was COVID-free for nine months — now has two dozen people who have tested positive for the virus, a press release states.

Workers at the jail were notified of two inmates who were experiencing symptoms of the virus Wednesday night. A rapid COVID test found that the two inmates had tested positive. Workers then distributed rapid tests to the other inmates in that same particular housing facility.

After distributing the tests, the jail found that 24 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 12 other inmates who are being monitored for exposure to COVID-19. The inmates that tested positive are being isolated from other people in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas of the facility.

The Davis County Jail is currently holding 480 inmates and 38% of those inmates are vaccinated against COVID-19.