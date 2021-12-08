Davis County District Attorney not prosecuting SLC officer for use of deadly force

Davis County, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County District Attorney Troy Rawling declined prosecution against a Salt Lake City Police SWAT officer who used deadly force on a suspect, following a manhunt and hostage situation.

Thirty-one-year-old Joseph Manard was struck by gunfire after holding five people hostage in Davis County on Sept. 10. Police Chief Mike Brown stated, “Our officers found themselves in a highly volatile and dangerous situation.” Manard was wanted for multiple aggravated incidents.

Manard was spotted in Centerville after returning to the address of an assault victim multiple times. As officers pursued, Manard evaded police but eventually abandoned his vehicle. Authorities tell ABC4 that Manard used a firearm to carjack another vehicle, firing a round through one of the vehicle’s windows. The driver in that car suffered non-serious injuries.

In a subsequent chase with the stolen vehicle, authorities say Manard swerved at an officer and caused them to go off the road to avoid a collision. Police were able to spike Manard’s vehicle southbound on I-15 between Centerville and Farmington. Manard then fled on foot.

Manard found his way into a Farmington home where he held five individuals hostage. After hours of negotiation, gunfire erupted, resulting in Manard’s death. No officers or hostages were injured during this incident, police said.

Police Chief Mike Brown has released the following statement on the incident:

“Our officer made a difficult decision, relying on his training and experience, in a fraction of a second to save the lives of those being held hostage by a complete stranger. There is no other way to put it – his actions were heroic. He is a dedicated public servant, and I am proud he is among our ranks. I would like to thank Davis County District Attorney Rawlings and the investigating detectives for their comprehensive review on this case.”