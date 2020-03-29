Davis County COVID-19 Data Dashboard is live, with 59 confirmed cases

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Davis County COVID-19 Data Dashboard, there are currently 59 cases of COVID-19, seven hospitalizations, one death, and 1405 tested for the virus in the county.
Currently, most of the cases are people with the virus fall between the ages of 18 and 34. Those who are 50 and older are experiencing the highest amount of hospitalizations.
The number of those with the virus who are 18 and younger still remains the lowest, which could reflect that school closures have helped curb the spread of the virus.
According to a release from the Davis County Health Department, the county will continue to track the data and will announce any indications of the virus subsiding and flattening the curve.
