Davis Co. Sheriff’s office hike to honor retired paramedic who died in plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, along with family and friends hiked to the Kaysville Star Sunday night to ‘lite the star” in honor of Ret. Lt. Jason Sorensen who died in a small plane crash on Thursday, June 25.

The plane was carrying two occupants at the time of its crash. One of the victims, the pilot, 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa of Salt Lake, was pronounced dead after the fiery crash. The 47-year-old passenger, Jason Sorensen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries Monday night.

Lieutenant Jason Sorensen spent 20 years as a paramedic for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and as a pilot and medic with Intermountain Life Flight. Lt. Sorensen has conducted hundreds of rescues during his service.

Lt. Sorensen was featured on ABC4’s Behind the Badge in late 2019, see the full report below.

“Jason was universally loved. He had a huge impact on the lives of many people in Davis County and around the state. Jason was an important part of our Sheriff’s Office family and we truly mourn his loss. We send our love and comfort to his wife, children, and family. We also express our gratitude for the compassionate care he has received from loved ones, medical professionals, and even strangers during his greatest time of need,” said Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks.