Davis Clipper to cease publication December 4th after 129 years in business

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Davis Clipper announced that it will cease publication of its weekly newspaper after its December 4th issue after more than 129 years in business.

Publisher R. Gail Stahle reportedly addressed his staff members last week, informing them of his decision.

“My family has loved publishing the Clipper since 1891,” he said. “Each generation has cherished the opportunity and understood the value of a community newspaper. But as with almost all newspapers, advertising revenues and subscriptions have been continuously falling over the past decade, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the challenge. The operating model for the Clipper is just no longer viable.”

Officials say Stahle is the third generation of Clipper publishers. His grandfather, John Stahle Sr., partnered with local businessman Lamoni Call to start “Little Clipper in 1891,” but changed to “Davis County Clipper” in 1892. His son, John Stahle Jr., took over as publisher in 1954, and Gail Stahle became publisher in 1989.

“I grew up in Bountiful, grew up basically at the Clipper, and it is heartbreaking to have to cease publication,” Gail said. “I know the importance of getting community news out to residents, and I’m very thankful for the large number of editors, writers, typesetters, production people and printers who’ve served as part of our Clipper family for multiple generations. I wish them all well as they pursue their future careers.”

The Davis Clipper has won hundreds of awards from the Utah Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists, according to the officials. The Utah SPJ chapter also presented Gail Stahle with its Lifetime Achievement Award this past spring.