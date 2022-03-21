SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Comedy fans, mark your calendars for this spring as comedian Dave Chappelle is heading to Utah.

The legendary stand-up comedian will be playing Vivint Arena on April 19, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

Along with the title of comedian, the multi-hyphenate is also an award-winning screenwriter and television and film producer.

Chappelle was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. His work has garnered over 30 nominations and awards in film and television with iconic projects such as Chappelle’s Show, his numerous comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle’s Netflix comedy specials earned him three Emmy Awards. He nabbed two Emmys as host of Saturday Night Live and GRAMMY Awards for Best Comedy Album three years in a row (2018-2020).

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.