Daughter provides new details about father’s murder in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The daughter of a Utah man murdered while visiting Mexico on July 18th is providing new details of what happened to her father and stepmother.

In an e-mail, Priscilla Nielsen explained that her dad, 48 year old Paul Nielsen, his 43 year old wife Janet Vazquez and her 12 year old son Kevin were on a vacation and driving in the state of Guerrero when three cars began chasing them and firing shots. Paul attempted to speed away but lost control of his car and went off the road. That’s when the pursuers pulled them out of their car, robbed them and forced them into the back of another vehicle. According to Mexican media reports, at some point Paul and Janet were executed with gunshots to the head and dumped on the side of the road.

According to Priscilla, Kevin was not injured but was severely traumatized and is now living with relatives. Paul Nielsen’s body was returned to Utah on Thursday, July 25th and now U.S. and Mexican officials are working to track down the killers.

Priscilla’s statement reads:

“Our family is absolutely devastated over the loss of our dad. We were very close to him. His family was his world, and he wasn’t just our father he was one of our best friends. It’s been a very difficult week for us, especially with trying to make the arrangements to have his body returned to us. He finally arrived on Thursday, the 25th, and we are incredibly grateful to have him with us.

There have been a lot of questions about what happened, and while we still have some ourselves, we’ll try to answer what we can.

On Thursday, July 18th, our family received a call informing us that our dad, Paul Nielsen, and his wife, Janet Vasquez, had been killed. There was initially a lot of confusion about exactly what had happened and it wasn’t until that night that we got more information and learned that it was a homicide. We still don’t have all the details. Their 12 year old son, Kevin, was present for everything but he is very traumatized and hasn’t been able to tell the complete story. From what he has said, it appears that our dad was traveling with Janet and Kevin through the state of Guerrero on their way to a vacation they had planned in Zihuatanejo. They were driving on the highway when three vehicles began chasing them and Kevin said that his mother shouted that they were going to assault them. Our dad accelerated. Kevin heard shots fired, our dad lost control of the car and it went off the road. The subjects in the three vehicles pulled Kevin, Janet and our dad out of the car, robbed them, and put them in the back of one of their vehicles. It’s unclear at what point they were killed. They drove to another location, where they left both Kevin and the bodies of his parents on the side of the road. Kevin attempted to get help from passing drivers but no one paid attention until the state police arrived.

That’s all that we know about what happened so we’ll try to address some of the other questions.

First and foremost, we want to let everyone know that Kevin has only minor injuries. Some of the news reports coming out of Mexico indicated that he had been shot but that was inaccurate. Kevin is very traumatized, but he was not shot. He is now living with relatives. We want to make sure that he stays safe so we won’t be providing any specific information about his whereabouts or who he’s with.

Questions have also been asked about the nature of our relationship with Janet and Kevin. Our dad married Janet as a second wife about three years ago, and Kevin became his stepson. Immigration was not a reasonable option so our dad split his time between Mexico and Utah. Our dad was the only member of the family, either in Utah or Mexico, who was bilingual, but despite that Kevin always had a soft spot for my little sister, who’s seven.

As for the investigation, we don’t know very much about its status, but we’ve been told that both governments are working to find the killers.

This has been the most difficult moment of our lives, and it’s very important to us that we warn other people so that they don’t have to go through the same thing. The State department has an active travel advisory for certain areas of Mexico, including the state our dad was planning on driving through. Though he was usually a careful person, he must not have seen that advisory, and that ignorance had tragic results that will affect all of us for the rest of our lives. We ask that everyone please, please do your research before traveling, especially in countries that have known instability. If there is any question about the safety of the area you are going, please realize that no vacation is worth your life.

We would like to close our statement by saying that we are so grateful for the outpouring of love that we’ve had over the last week and a half. There were wonderful people that worked day and night to help bring our dad back home, including legal professionals and government officials in both Mexico and the US. There have been many others who have reached out to support us both emotionally and financially. A gofundme was set up in our behalf and there were so many people that donated that didn’t even personally know us, and all those kindnesses have been a light for us at a very dark time.”

As of Saturday night, a Go Fund Me campaign for Paul’s family had raised $48,248

