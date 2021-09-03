Data indicates Utah may see 1,000 kids diagnosed with COVID by the end of September

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New data from the University of Utah indicates that by the end of September we may see 1000 kids diagnosed with COVID-19 per day.

To start off September, medical staffs say they are not only tired, but they’re sad.

“It’s hard,” says Intermountain Healthcare Critical Care Physician Dr. Peter Crossno. “I think we have seen so much misery. We’ve had multiple family members in the ICU, and some didn’t survive.”

One of those who didn’t survive COVID-19 is a girl between the ages of 15-and 17-years-old. The Salt Lake County Health Department tells us the girl did not have any underlying conditions and was not vaccinated.

It is the second death of a child in Salt Lake County. Last March, a boy between the ages of 1-14 died because of coronavirus.

“Right now, we have about six times as many cases since the beginning of August than we did last year,” says University of Utah Strategic Engagement Manager Erin Clouse.

Clouse says since the beginning of August, the states have seen upwards of 6,000 kids diagnosed with covid.

It is a stark contrast to the nearly 1,000 cases in COVID we had last year.

“If we stay on this six percent growth per day, by the end of the month, we will have over 1,000 new cases each day for kids ages 1-14,” says Clouse.

State records show 40 children hospitalized across the state with coronavirus.

Medical staffs say to lower the number of children needing help, people should wear masks and those who are not immunocompromised to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Crossno adds, “Going into Labor Day with us, with people getting together, gathering doing activities that put us in proximity to with our family, neighbors, just remember that we need to protect our neighbors.”