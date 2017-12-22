Darren Carrington hoping to finish college career strong

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Darren Carrington came to Utah with some obvious character issues. Afterall, he was kicked off the Oregon football team for a DUI arrest.

But Kyle Whittingham’s gamble has paid off. Carrington didn’t get into any trouble this year, has had a solid season, and has now positioned himself to become an NFL draft pick.

“With us, he’s been great,” Whittingham said. “That’s all I can speak of because that’s I wasn’t involved with what was going on before. But right now he has been a model citizen.”

“It was very humbling,” Carrington said about his year in Utah. “It was just cool to see how I came up here and it was like picking up a piece of grass and dropping it right back down. I just came right to the works and fit in. I mean, it was just cool to see Utah embrace me and I took full advantage of it.”

Carrington has far and away been Utah’s best receiver. With 66 catches for 918 yards and 6 touchdowns, he almost doubles the next closest Utes receiver. He could have had an even bigger year had he not gotten injured.

“He would have caught 80 or 90 had he been healthy, I’m positive of that,” Whittingham said. “When he was healthy, the quarterbacks felt very confident. He’s one of their go-to guys.”

Carrington doesn’t have to play in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. A lot of college players headed to the NFL sit out the bowl game to get ready for the draft. But Carrington isn’t one of those guys.

“I understand guys that don’t if you have a significant injury,” Carrington said. “But, I don’t know, I just can’t see myself after four or five hard years of just grinding, why wouldn’t you want to go out there and have a last fun game with your boys?”

Carrington and the Utes will play West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl December 26th at 11:30 a.m. mountain time.