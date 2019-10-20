Danger: Enough Snow to Ride, Enough Snow to Slide

Snow came down hard. 12″ to 18″ inches in the Wasatch Range and Western Uinta mountains. The wind speeds screamed at 80 mph across the highest peaks. For more information about the storm check out the Pinpoint weather forecast here: https://www.abc4.com/weather/

The Utah Avalanche Center wants to remind people, “Enough Snow to Ride, Enough Snow to Slide.” It’s time to start thinking about Avalanches and Avalanche safety.

The big reminder? Remember to always carry your rescue gear, an avalanche beacon, probe, and shovel. before you head into the mountains make sure you know the latest avalanche forecast, and have some basic avalanche awareness under your belt.

If you are curious about learning more about Avalanches and staying safe, the Utah Avalanche center offers ways to stay educated about the dangers in our mountains. Here’s the link where you can find the free online classes:

utahavalanchecenter.org

