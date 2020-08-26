Dancing Under the Stars singer Conlon Bonner

Kim Delgrosso from Center Stage joined us to tell us all about the 15th annual event of Dancing Under the Stars happening on August 28th and 29th.

We got a sneak peek of performer Conlon Bonner from the well known performing Bonner family. “Grace” showed off his stunning vocals, and blew us all away! Once you hear him, you’ll be eager to see the full show at the amazing Scera outdoor theater end of the month.

Patrons are able to social distance in the big grassy field, and enjoy the evening. The top notch singing and dancing will dazzle and delight you!

Tickets and more information at scera.org

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

