SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers in the state of Utah and some dancers are stepping up to change that.

Executive Director of Dance for Life Suicide Prevention, Kristin Barlow, sat down with ABC4 to discuss an important event coming to Salt Lake City in a matter of weeks.

The company believes dance can be used as a tool for suicide prevention, mental health issues, anxiety, and many other issues.

On September 10, at the Capitol Theater and Brighton High School, Dance for Life is bringing the dance community together to have masterclasses in the morning and afternoon.

A wellness workshop will also be offered along with performances by top talent in Utah including Ballet West, BYU Ballroom, Odyssey Dance Theatre, Millennium Dance Complex, and more.