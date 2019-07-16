Dairy West opens up 2019 Utah Butter Cow contest to the public

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Are you creative? If you are, Dairy West, wants you to submit a creative entry for the 2019 Utah Butter Cow!

For the first time since the annual Utah Butter Cow was “born” in 1989, Dairy West is asking for public input on the creation of the Utah State Fair butter cow sculpture.

On Tuesday’s Midday, Kristi Spence, the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dairy West, stopped by the studio and shared all of the details of the contest with Nicea.

The public can submit entries until July 31st on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, just search for @dairywest.

The entry that will win is the entry that best depicts this year’s Utah State Fair theme: “A Kinda Magic.”

