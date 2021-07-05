Draper Days is a go with concerts, fireworks and more family fun

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Draper Days is back after taking a break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. The festival returns this month, July 9-17, with a lot of family-fun festivities planned.

Draper Days 2021 will feature a rodeo, concerts, a car show, food vendors and fireworks. The passion for heritage and community is still alive in Draper. The organization committee says it plans on presenting that with the rodeo and park festival with a fantastic concert series.

Volunteers are needed and applications for the car show are still being accepted. For information call or email 801-759-6110 or awquaevents@gmail.com.

Visit Draper City’s website for more information about Draper Days.