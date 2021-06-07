What’s in your summer beauty toolkit?

June is always a special month but what does it have to do with younger-looking skin? Ulli Haslacher is the founder of a brand so innovative, that it won one of TIME Magazine’s best 100 inventions of the year and she is joining Nicea to give her all the details.

June was named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women. Another interpretation says that the name came from the Latin juvenis, “young people,” who were celebrated at this time. Well, all these fun facts we didn’t know about June being named for “well-being of women” AND the Latin for young people.

Pour Moi is offering their Summer Essentials Trio: Mountain 3 Piece kit at a special price for ABC4 viewers. The kit includes 3 clinically proven winners for younger-looking skin!

First, you get the Hydrating Balancer which will quench and prep your skin. Next, the Black Serum will make your smart skin even smarter. And finally, the Mountain Day Cream is guaranteed to lock in all of the anti-aging actives formulated specifically for the summer climate in high elevation.

In Salt Lake City where elevation is almost a mile high, 4,226 feet, the air pressure is low. This causes the mountain air to be — arid and thin with intense sunlight. Traditional skincare will not allow moisture to be maintained in thin air.

Check out more information, tips, and reviews on the Pour Moi website and you’ll be convinced you need this in your beauty toolkit!

This article contains sponsored content.