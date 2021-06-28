We are ‘Dishing” about who is coming to FANX in September!

On The Daily Dish today Nicea and Surae are sitting down to Dish with Ro Malaga about who is coming to FANX in September and how to have the best time while you’re there!

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is coming from September 16th to the 18th 2021 to the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Just like every event, FanX puts the attendee’s health and safety first and will work with state health officials and the state government to make sure they’re in line with all necessary protocols.

So far, FanX has announced a number of fan favorite celebrity guest attendees, including:

William Zabka and Martin Cove from the Karate Kid and Netflix’s Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson from Smallville, Titans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Henry Thomas from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Voice actors Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille and Maurice LaMarche from the Animaniacs, Jim Cummings, the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime, Frank Welker, the voice of Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones

Jaleel White from Family Matters, Anjali Bhimani, Carolina Ravassa from the video game Overwatch,

Peyton List from Disney Channel’s Jessie and Cobra Kai, Jacob Bertrand from Cobra Kai and Kirby Buckets, Amanda Tapping from Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe

Christopher Eccleston from Doctor Who and Thor: The Dark World, David Haydn-Jones from Supernatural, Melrose Place and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Richard Speight Jr. from Supernatural and Band of Brothers, Misha Collins from Supernatural and Girl, Interrupted

Rider Strong from Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, Will Friedle from Boy Meets World and Batman Beyond, William Daniels from Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, Adam Savage from MythBusters

Ashley Eckstein from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Forces of Destiny and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Keegan Connor Tracy from Once Upon a Time, Stargate SG-1, Supernatural, Psych and Battlestar Galactica, Bret Iwan the official voice of Mickey Mouse, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb MaClaughlin from Stranger Things

Come check out the New Xperiences for FanX 2021 as they will feature a number of new attractions, including:

FanX Quest: The quest will be an immersive experience allowing attendees to meet new people, find new vendors, and hopefully, complete the quest before the event ends.

The quest will be an immersive experience allowing attendees to meet new people, find new vendors, and hopefully, complete the quest before the event ends. FanX Workshops : FanX has created a workshop room where attendees can learn and participate in different classes with various topics, including starting Cosplaying or writing a novel. The workshops will be a creative soundboard for experts and a novice’s playground for all things pop culture.

: FanX has created a workshop room where attendees can learn and participate in different classes with various topics, including starting Cosplaying or writing a novel. The workshops will be a creative soundboard for experts and a novice’s playground for all things pop culture. Gamers Paradise: Gamers paradise will feature a gaming room with a wide variety of gaming experiences where gamers of all interests can meet friends and challenge them to their favorite games during the event.

Gamers paradise will feature a gaming room with a wide variety of gaming experiences where gamers of all interests can meet friends and challenge them to their favorite games during the event. Creators: FanX has always been a gold mine for content creation and this year, organizers have created new ways for content creators of all platforms to share their experiences and ensure that their followers are a part of the Xperience.

FanX has always been a gold mine for content creation and this year, organizers have created new ways for content creators of all platforms to share their experiences and ensure that their followers are a part of the Xperience. Cosplay Contest: This year’s cosplay contest will include new, first-of-its-kind features that will completely change the way cosplayers participate and show off their incredible costuming. Additionally, the grand prize winner will win $5,000 in cash!

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors. For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit the FanX website or FanX Facebook, and subscribe to the FanX Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest FanX Promotions and Guest Announcements

