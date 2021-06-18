Value of a Technical Education

Jordan Rushton, VP of Instruction at Dixie Tech joined Surae Chinn on ABC4 Utah in Southern Utah to talk about the importance of Technical Education.

At Dixie Tech, you can start there and go anywhere. Their programs last about a year, are low-cost, and are aligned to meet industry demands. Dixie Tech infuses energy in their labs and classrooms, giving students the confidence to immediately go into the industry with the skills needed for their careers.

With Dixie Tech programs, they train students so well that the local industry is confident and in fact eager to hire someone with a Dixie Tech Certificate for jobs that are relevant and needed NOW! At Dixie Tech, they’re celebrating 20 years of Technical Education with 26 available programs ALL of which are in high demand.

Get Registered and start your career with Dixie Tech today!

Learn more about Dixie Tech programs here!

This article contains sponsored content.