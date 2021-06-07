Summer is off to a sizzling start, let’s celebrate National Steakhouse Month

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt are in the ABC4 Utah backyard grilling up some steaks and showing us all the tips and tricks for today’s Summer Recipe – Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping! So Yummy!

National Steakhouse Month is here to celebrate our love for steak but how much do you actually know about steak? Here are 5 facts for you:

Using tongs instead of a fork helps preserve the flavor of a steak, as piercing it with a fork results in the loss of the juice. The average person in America consumes around 50 pounds of beef in a year. The world’s most coveted steak is Kobe beef, a Japanese form of Wagyu steak, and costs approximately $200 per pound. On May 14, 2002, Jean-Yves Renard and a group of butchers, from Evron, France, made the longest steak ever, which measured 90.81 feet long. The largest steak available commercially is a rump steak at The Kestrel Inn in Derbyshire, the U.K., which weighs 200 oz.

Ingredients:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

Instructions:

Combine topping ingredients in a small bowl.

Rub beef Tenderloin Steaks with garlic.

Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.

One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

Enjoy!

