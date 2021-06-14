Slide into summer with these burgers

Do you know what is better than burgers on the grill? Having a lot of little ones! Sliders are so fun and versatile! Check out this recipe for Spicy Cheeseburger Sliders from Utah Beef Council!
- Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 9 small whole-wheat hamburger buns, split, divided
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder
- 2 slices pepper Jack cheese, cut in quarters
- Toppings:
- Barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato slices, pickles (optional)
- Instructions:
- Tear one hamburger bun into pieces. Place in a food processor or blender container. Cover; pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs.
- Combine bread crumbs, beef, garlic, and chili powder in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini patties.
- Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during the last minute of grilling.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Place burgers on the bottoms of the remaining eight buns. Top with desired Toppings. Close sandwiches.
Print this recipe for your records or visit the Utah Beef Council website for more information.
