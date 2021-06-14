Slide into summer with these burgers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Alzheimer's is a fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissue in the brain, affecting an individual's ability to remember, think, and plan. Ultimately, those with the disease will lose their ability to communicate, recognize family and friends, and care for themselves. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for loss of memory, thinking abilities, behavior, and language. It not only impacts the patient, but also family and friends who often become their full-time caregivers.

Anyone who has a brain is at risk to develop Alzheimer's, the only medical condition among the leading causes of death that cannot be prevented, cured, or even slowed. That's according to the Alzheimer's Association, which estimates that there are approximately 47 million people worldwide who are living with the disease or other forms of dementia. Without any change or progress, experts say these numbers can grow to 76 million by the year 2030.