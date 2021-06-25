Learn how to build a new life by embracing the outdoors

Nicea with ABC4 Utah is at the Utah State Fair this afternoon and is talking with Eva Rupert, host for 2021’s Outside Adventure Expo and they’re talking about all of the details on how to take a ride on Harley’s first adventure touring bike since the early 1900s, The Pan America.

The demo will begin from Utah State Fairpark and will stay on-road on city streets around Fairpark. The Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle Demo Tour will allow riders to experience the capabilities of the Pan America both on and off-road. In certain locations around Salt Lake City, you’ll be able to get the Pan American off the road and into the dirt, which is exactly what this bike was designed to do.

When you’re packing up to head on down to the Expo, make sure you bring all your gear and your motorcycle license so you will be able to jump on and go.

In addition to the Pan America, you can also check out The Ultimate Guide to the Outside Adventure Expo and see what other opportunities are available.

Also today on ABC4 Utah Nicea had the opportunity to get the details from Kay Rodriguez about her inspiring story on how she taught herself how to snowboard, surf, hike, and also how she was able to launch her own company that allowed her to work from wherever in the US that she wanted. Learn more about Kay and her inspiring story that lead to the start of Urban Outdoors.

Go visit the Outside Adventure Expo this weekend from June 25th through June 27th and get inspired! For more information about the Outside Adventure Expo and where you can buy tickets, you can visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.