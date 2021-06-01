Helping to make off-roading a little easier and safer for everyone

Chad Booth with At your Leisure and The County Seat Joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about a few of the upcoming topics coming up this week, including some unknown places to go traveling to on UTV’s or Off-Road vehicles and a new website they’ve created to help people travel by off-road vehicle more safely.

First off Chad tells viewers about Joseph to Fremont Indian State Park. Kevin and Gina are showing off the latest of the 50 trails in 50 weeks. Watch as they journey from the town of Joseph to discover all the history they can find at Fremont Indian State Park.

Chad also tells viewers about Devil’s Playground and Chad Booth is teaming up with the Big Horn Four Wheel Drive Off-Road Club and Members of PLEAA (Public Lands Equal Access Alliance) on an adventure into the farthest Northwest corner of the state as they explore some unique rock formations on some of the most remote trails.

Throughout the year a lot of people have new UTVs and off-road machines. Many off-roaders might be concerned that things may become overcrowded, or there is nowhere to ride. With a new website created by Chad and his team, they’re working on accumulating trail videos and maps from trails all across the state. This will include those that are less known and less traveled which will provide more access to more riders statewide, and also additional safety.

