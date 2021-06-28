Get a sneak peek from the “Italian Cookbook for Two”

These meatballs are melt in your mouth DELICIOUS! They are easy to make and are a real crowd-pleaser for a perfect, bite-size appetizer! Make them, bake them for 25 minutes, and ready to serve!

Ingredients : 1 pound ground beef 1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs 1/2 cup parmesan 1 egg 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 teaspoon pepper 3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

: Instructions : Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or non-stick foil. Roll beef mixture into 12 meatballs. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve immediately

This recipe is courtesy of “Italian Cookbook for Two” by Alicia Shevetone.

