Difference between traditional and technical education

Located on Tech Ridge, Dixie Technical College is one of eight fully accredited technical colleges in the Utah System of Technical Colleges. Every program at Dixie Technical College has an “Occupational Advisory Committee,” made up of local employers, that reviews curriculum and teaching methods several times a year to assure that they are truly preparing students to be successful at work. Students at Dixie Tech get on-the-job training in a specialty skill for a variety of industries.

One of these many fields, CNC Machinists are highly skilled operators that fabricate finished goods from a wide variety of materials and machines. Students learn to machine parts with high precision through the use of blueprints, sketches, or their own designs.

The CNC Machining Program provides training for jobs such as Operators of lathes, mills, drill presses and surface grinders, CNC machinists, CNC programmers, or Quality Control and Inspection Positions.

Students gain the knowledge of the following:

Machine Shop Safety

Manual Lathe Operation

Manual Mill Operation

Surface Grinder Operation

CNC Lathe Operation

Vertical CNC Machining Center Operation

Blueprint Reading – GD&T

Mechanical Inspection Methods

Use of Precision Measurement Tools

Employers are all facing this challenge of grooming their next generation of managers & supervisors. Students in the Operations Management program will gain a working demand of key & critical management disciplines that will validate them as a documented candidate for advancement or additional responsibilities within their current organization. Many students have found themselves qualified for better-paying positions, even while they are still attending classes.

In the Operations Management program students gain knowledge of the following:

Develop enhanced skill sets with immediate application in the workplace

Gain a working management perspective of: lean management processes

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

CPR/First Aid and AED certification

30 Hour Hazwoper and JSA training

