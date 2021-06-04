Cool down from the heat at Cloud Ninth Creamery

It’s Friday which means ABC4 Utah has Katy with Taste Utah on to show viewers all of the best places to eat all over Utah. Today Katy is cooling down at Cloud Ninth Creamery as Utah is expected to hit its first 100-degree day today!

And what could be more heavenly than a little bit of Ice Cream? The owner of Cloud Ninth Creamery, Josh tells Katy about the different options they offer, including Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Shaved Ice, Dole Whip, and even a couple of other surprises are waiting for you to stop in and try.

Josh tells Katy that their goal is to seek new and creative ways to make, distribute and sell the ultimate in super-premium, quality, all-natural ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and shaved ice using only the finest and freshest ingredients.

Josh, the Cloud Ninth Creamery’s owner, grew up around making super-premium Ice Cream. In 1946, Josh’s grandfather had his own Ice Cream parlor in Salt Lake City. During the 1940s, local ice cream shops were the only place to go for ice cream and frozen treats. When Ice Cream was introduced to local markets and general stores, it was hard to compete, and eventually, his Grandfather had to close his ice cream store.

With His Grandfather’s memory in mind, Josh has opened Cloud Ninth Creamery and they’ve returned to the Salt Lake City market to offer super-premium ice cream, gelato, sorbet, shaved ice, and dole whip with a local flavor and feel.

Stop by Cloud Ninth Creamery located at 928 East 900 South SLC or visit their website ahead of time where you can get details about their pricing, options, and hours.

Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

